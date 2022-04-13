PureCycle Technologies (PCT) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PureCycle Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 211 1075 1417 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 243.75%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.36%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of PureCycle Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Volatility & Risk

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.62, suggesting that their average share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.69 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.19

PureCycle Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PureCycle Technologies peers beat PureCycle Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.