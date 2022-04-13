Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($108.70) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PUM. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($145.65) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($133.70) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($125.00) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

Puma stock opened at €73.76 ($80.17) on Monday. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €80.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

