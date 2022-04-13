PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

PTBRY stock remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Wednesday. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1796 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.