Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Prysmian from €36.20 ($39.35) to €38.00 ($41.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($41.30) to €36.00 ($39.13) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prysmian from €35.00 ($38.04) to €34.00 ($36.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PRYMY stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Prysmian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.72.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants and transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers advanced services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

