Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Down to $28.91

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.91, but opened at $27.82. Prudential shares last traded at $28.07, with a volume of 6,483 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.20) to GBX 1,590 ($20.72) in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,655 ($21.57) to GBX 1,685 ($21.96) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,719 ($22.40) to GBX 1,665 ($21.70) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,305.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2372 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after buying an additional 397,171 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 1.7% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential (NYSE:PUK)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

