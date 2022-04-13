Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.83 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 25,020 shares.
The company has a market cap of £24.86 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)
