Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

PSEC opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 134.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 23.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,085,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

