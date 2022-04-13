ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO) Trading Down 1.2%

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $57.31 and last traded at $57.95. 11,805,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 11,302,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 892.8% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 74,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,862 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $1,140,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $26,828,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $4,480,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $749,000.

