ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $158.51

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $158.51, but opened at $150.56. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $148.27, with a volume of 2,915 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 140.6% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 79,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 275,155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

