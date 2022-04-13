Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IPDN opened at $0.86 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 15.93.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 126.96% and a negative net margin of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

