Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.95.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 661,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $33,039,679.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,657,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 415,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

