Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pro-Dex (PDEX)
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.