Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

NASDAQ PDEX opened at $14.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $52.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.90.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

