Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

PRBZF stock remained flat at $$79.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $109.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $97.02.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

