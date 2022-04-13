Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $80.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00. Power Integrations has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.05 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $88,808.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,929 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $44,698,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $29,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

