Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
POSC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.69. 86,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. Positron has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $1.86.
