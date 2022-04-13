PolkaCover Market Capitalization Tops $7.44 Million (CVR)

PolkaCover (CVR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded flat against the dollar. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaCover has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.23 or 0.07571685 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,814.23 or 0.99946087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041217 BTC.

About PolkaCover

PolkaCover was first traded on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars.

