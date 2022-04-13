PlutusDeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (PLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlutusDeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00103625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official website for PlutusDeFi is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

