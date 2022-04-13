Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $27.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Playtika in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

PLTK opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21. Playtika has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of -0.14.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Playtika by 2,604.8% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,519 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Playtika by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,724,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 5,726.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 874,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after purchasing an additional 859,335 shares during the period. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

