Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Down 14.8%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating) shares were down 14.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

