PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is the developer and operator of free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., formerly known as Acies Acquisition Corp., is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.56.

NASDAQ MYPS opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $60,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 248,800 shares of company stock worth $1,104,062 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

