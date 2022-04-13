Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Plastic2Oil stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plastic2Oil (PTOI)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.