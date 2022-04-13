Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Update

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Plastic2Oil stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Plastic2Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Plastic2Oil (Get Rating)

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the provision of technology to recycle waste plastic into liquid fuels and dirty fuel into clean diesel. It operates through the P2O Solution Business segment. The P2O Solution Business segment manufactures and sells the fuel produced through its two P2O processors. The company was founded by John William Bordynuik on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Niagara Falls, NY.

