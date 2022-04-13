Piper Sandler Weighs in on Coterra Energy Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coterra Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.09.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

In other Coterra Energy news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $716,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

