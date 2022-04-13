Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $125.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

