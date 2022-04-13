Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NYSE:DVN opened at $62.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.92%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,251 shares of company stock worth $7,915,422. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,359,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 392,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

