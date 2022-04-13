Pioneer Natural Resources to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.11 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $18.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $252.53 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

