Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,666,132 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Pinterest worth $56,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 31,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $812,824.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,760 shares of company stock valued at $11,651,682. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of PINS opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.23 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.