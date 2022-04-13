Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 220 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,992 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after acquiring an additional 819,218 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after acquiring an additional 729,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.02, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

