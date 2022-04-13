Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 2,184 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 260,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,465,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

