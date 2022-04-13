Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $427,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

