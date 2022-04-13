Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VUG opened at $271.01 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $253.65 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

