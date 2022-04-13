Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys New Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CMC Materials by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CMC Materials by 90.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,170,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $176.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.50. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $197.00.

CMC Materials ( NASDAQ:CCMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $317.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.50 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.60%.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CL King lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.13.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

