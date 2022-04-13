Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 288 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Twilio by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $144.84 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

