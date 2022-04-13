Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
