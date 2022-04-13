Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 60,000 Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Separately, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Local Bounti Co. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $12.87.

LOCL has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Local Bounti in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Local Bounti in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

