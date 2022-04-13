Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,421 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

