PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NYSE RCS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
