PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.64. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.23.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 709,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 525,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.