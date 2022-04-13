PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.54

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.54 and last traded at $52.55, with a volume of 544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 65,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,719,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.