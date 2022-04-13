Phore Reaches Market Cap of $319,641.84 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phore has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $319,641.84 and $267.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008663 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009884 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,556,510 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.