Phore (PHR) Market Cap Hits $275,515.87

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 13th. Phore has a market capitalization of $275,515.87 and $749.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 19.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002705 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,560,292 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

