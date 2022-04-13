Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of FENG opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 175,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

