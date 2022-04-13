Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Shares of FENG opened at $0.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. Phoenix New Media has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%.
About Phoenix New Media (Get Rating)
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
