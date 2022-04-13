PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 337,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 122,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,077 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 235,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 36,018 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

