Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a market cap of $2.29 million and $4,157.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can now be bought for about $1,978.66 or 0.04812796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00103719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 1,158 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perth Mint Gold Token directly using US dollars.

