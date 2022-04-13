Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.88.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $335.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Personalis has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $45,921.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 48,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $487,930.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,171 shares of company stock valued at $473,945 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Personalis by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Personalis by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

