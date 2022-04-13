Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $56.00 price objective on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.44.

PFGC stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,135 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $827,173,000 after acquiring an additional 388,510 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,317,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $244,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after buying an additional 823,110 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,160,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $145,042,000 after buying an additional 190,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,119,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $143,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,109 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

