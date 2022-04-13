PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Increased to $173.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.31.

PepsiCo stock opened at $173.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $141.24 and a 52-week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

