Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $10.51. 1,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69.

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

