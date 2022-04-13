Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 35.65% from the company’s previous close.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.16.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.40. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 45,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

