Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA opened at $39.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 33.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.