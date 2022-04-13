Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.30.

PEGA stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.15. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 1,294.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

