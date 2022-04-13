Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for The City Pub Group (LON:CPC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($2.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of The City Pub Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of The City Pub Group stock opened at GBX 80.95 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The City Pub Group has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 139.95 ($1.82). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £84.08 million and a P/E ratio of -19.88.

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

