Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 670 ($8.73) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.50.

PSO stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Pearson by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pearson by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after buying an additional 294,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

